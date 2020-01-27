Kate Tempest: Unholy Elixir

In June 2019, British spoken-word artist Kate Tempest released The Book Of Traps and Lessons, an album featuring the sharp, powerful single “Holy Elixir.” After extensive touring, Tempest returns with “Unholy Elixir,” an even more enrapturing rendition that incorporates things she learned about the song while on the road. The video comes with an official visualizer, illustrated by Natalya Lobanova. It’s a powerful companion piece to a track that cuts deep with its lyrics.