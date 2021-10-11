Kelis: Midnight Snacks

It’s been seven years since Kelis (singer, songwriter and chef) released her glorious Food album—and she’s continuing her culinary theme with the new single “Midnight Snacks.” The beat, created by London-based, three-person production, writing, DJ and remixing team The FaNaTix, conjured up images of late-night noshing for Kelis. “I heard the beat, thought it was dope, and the first thing that came to mind was ‘Midnight Snacks,'” she says. “The FaNaTix were like, ‘What are you talking about?’ And I was like, ‘It makes you feel like a midnight snack!’ And that was it. It’s funny to me, but I like the fact that you can take sex and food, and you can put these two things together, and they’re totally interchangeable.” The Adrienne Raquel-directed video continues the theme, with plenty of gooey, frothy, creamy and jiggly treats. “Food is a very carnal thing,” Kelis says. “Everyone can relate to it. It’s very human, it’s sensual, it’s something that you crave. And it’s sexy.”