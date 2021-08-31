Kid Arth: FastLife

From Rome-based recording artist Kid Arth (aka Arthur Marco Barbut), the pithy track “FastLife” ensnares with emotional vocal delivery atop a melodic soundscape. “The song talks about the way that we young people live in the streets,” he tells us, “the way that, between love and our unresolved problems, we are on the run, trying to achieve something for ourselves.” Lostlukex produced the single, which is Barbut’s first to debut on Spotify, though they released music together on YouTube and Soundcloud earlier this year.