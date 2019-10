Singer, songwriter, rapper and artist Kilo Kish (aka Lakisha Kimberly Robinson) has returned with “BITE ME,” a song made in collaboration with Ray Brady and also the first release from her upcoming Redux EP. Again blending a bunch of genres, the track features touches of gritty electronic, hip-hop, noise pop and more—with booming thuds and sparkly synths. The glittery video sees Robinson in a pageant of sorts, performing alongside a bunch of puppets.