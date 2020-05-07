LA Priest: Beginning

LA Priest (aka Sam Eastgate, Samuel Dust, and half of Soft Hair—along with Connan Mockasin) returns with “Beginning,” the second single from GENE—the artist’s second LP, named for the drum machine Eastgate built himself. The delightfully buoyant, off-kilter tune comes accompanied by a video directed by LA Priest and Joseph Bird Jr, in which the artist wanders the wilderness of North Wales (dressed in a costume that’s a bit Sun Ra, part Gong, and part future-past shaman) playing a Flying V guitar.