Låpsley: My Love Was Like The Rain

From the forthcoming EP, These Elements (out 22 November on XL Recordings), “My Love Was Like The Rain” proves self-reflective, as Låpsley (aka Holly Lapsley Fletcher) outlines some of her attributes. The track is “about accepting the elements that make me human and make me an individual; both the positive and negative aspects. The beauty in the darkness and the light. Embracing contradiction,” she says. Those contradictions lie in every line, and prod the listener: “Remember when you said / My love was like a rose / Not the sweet bloom / But the pain as it scratches your hand,” she sings.