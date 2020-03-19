Laura Gao’s Lovely “The Wuhan I Know” Comic

When Laura Gao’s family first moved to Texas, nobody knew about her hometown of Wuhan, but now its name saturates newspapers, television and conversations in real life and online—often with racism included. A talented artist, Gao decided to create a comic “to shine light on what people don’t know: the beautiful culture, rich history, and strong people of Wuhan.” Along with thoughtful artwork, The Wuhan I Know shares compelling information about the city, its people, history and food. She provides much insight. But perhaps most importantly, Gao reminds us that for 11 million people, Wuhan is home.

