L’Impératrice: Peur des filles

French disco-pop sextet L’Impératrice’s cheeky new single, “Peur des filles” (which translates to “Afraid of Girls”) provides sharp, sarcastic social commentary with an underbelly of dark humor. In the Aube Perrie-directed video, killer women (led by frontwoman Flore Benguigui) invade a distant destination (called the “manaxy”) and upend the power imbalance until a gaggle of men appease them to avoid execution. In total, the slasher-themed video required “180 meters of Kodak film, 10 fingers as dips, five heads cut off, 100000 liters of fake blood,” the band jokes. The single will appear on their forthcoming album, TAKO TSUBO, due out 26 March.