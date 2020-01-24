Live at Montage Deer Valley Performance Series for Sundance 2020

Scroll down to see more content

As roughly 50,000 festival-goers pass through the charmed ski town of Park City, Utah for Sundance, cultural events crop up along Main Street, neighboring towns and in the mountains, too. Once again, the exquisite Montage Deer Valley will host programming to accompany the premieres and parties downtown. Set during the evening, the Live at Montage music series features surprise performers in an intimate environment. It’s an exclusive reprieve that embodies the elegance of the venue, as well as returning alcohol sponsor WhistlePig Rye Whiskey.

The ski-in, ski-out property’s food and beverage program has been a draw since the hotel’s opening. Its high-design yurt has become a drinking destination of its own. In the midst of Sundance, with WhistlePig signature cocktails on the menu, it’ll be a necessary stop for anyone looking to experience the full breadth and depth of the festival.

Live at Montage takes place from 26 to 28 January in the Vista Lounge at the Montage Deer Valley, 6PM-9PM.

Images courtesy of Dan Campbell Photography