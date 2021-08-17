Lotic: Come Unto Me

Otherworldly and genre-bending, “Come Unto Me” by Lotic (aka Berlin-based, Texas-raised artist J’Kerian Morgan) will appear on her upcoming album Water, following her 2018 debut called Power. The tension-filled track invokes elements of countless styles (from industrial techno to R&B and avant-pop) to create something entirely unique. The accompanying video, directed by Matt Lambert, is equally magical. On the visuals, Lotic says, “1.8 million Africans died on the Middle Passage; their bodies were thrown into the Atlantic. Had their cells been able to adapt to this new ecosystem, and thrive and multiply, perhaps a glorious new culture and history would have been possible.”