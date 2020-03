Filmed on the streets of Paris, the Beatrice Pegard-directed video for M. Ward’s latest track, “Unreal City,” brings the spirit of New Wave filmmaking into the present day. Clémence Poésy stars as the adventuring, everyday heroine and her movements bring the beautiful of the song to life. “Unreal City” appears in advance of M. Ward’s forthcoming album, Migration Stories, recorded within Arcade Fire’s Montreal studios.