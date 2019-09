Australian singer/rapper/producer Mallrat (aka Grace Shaw) released her third, and most polished, EP Driving Music earlier this month. From it, “Drive Me Round” is at first a gentle, drifting tune (complete with echoing background chants), but when the beat drops the track turns into a rich, synth-driven bop. Concurrently a melancholy and upbeat, the song is a glittery couple of minutes long, and sees the Mallrat’s vocal prowess growing stronger than ever.