Marci: Terminal

Marci—aka TOPS’ keyboardist Marta Cikojevic—finds catharsis on “Terminal,” a breezy disco-pop single from the artist’s forthcoming self-titled debut solo album, out 5 August. The track, produced by TOPS bandmate David Carrier, shines through grooving guitar, danceable percussion and entrancing keys. Cikojevic says, “‘Terminal’ is my joke vapid lingo about being dead because something is soooo cool. The song is about how music can be so overwhelmingly good it allows you to fully escape. David and I wrote the seed of this song while we were pregaming for a party that turned out to be shit.”