A message of hope rings through Mavis Staples’ soulful new single, “All In It Together.” Produced by and featuring (on backing vocals and guitar) Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy, the song “speaks to what we’re going through now—everyone is in this together, whether you like it or not,” Staples explains in a statement. All proceeds go to Chicago non-profit My Block, My Hood, My City, which provides essentials to seniors in times of crisis.