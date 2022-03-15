Mavis Staples and Levon Helm: You Got To Move

In 2011, musician Levon Helm (perhaps best known as a vocalist and drummer for The Band) invited legendary recording artist Mavis Staples to his Woodstock studio to record a series of sessions. They would become some one of Helm’s last, as he passed away due to throat cancer in 2012. From these sessions—which will be released by Anti as an album titled Carry Me Home later this spring—comes “You Got To Move,” a convivial rendition of the gospel and blues classic. Powered with Staples’ deep, soulful vocals, this energetic song is moving for more ways than one.