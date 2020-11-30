Melbourne, Australia’s Forthcoming NGV Contemporary Gallery

Melbourne’s NGV Contemporary, which is set to stretch 30,000 square meters, will be Australia’s largest contemporary art and design museum. The initiative will be funded by the Victorian Government and designed and built by an Australian team. Connected to the existing NGV (National Gallery of Victoria) via new and renewed green space, the vast gallery—which was first proposed in 2018—will be located near the Yarra River, in the city center’s Southbank. NGV Contemporary exists as one part of the $1.4 billion Melbourne Arts Precinct Transformation program which aims to make the city an even bigger cultural hub for locals and tourists alike. Read more at Art Daily.

