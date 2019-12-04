Miami Art Week 2019: Gagosian + Jeffrey Deitch’s Must-See “The Extreme Present” Exhibition

Long before visitors to The Extreme Present reach Carsten Höller‘s psychedelic, spinning mushroom sculpture, they’ve confronted numerous broken, bound and downtrodden figures. Höller’s work acts—one some level—like a clever reprieve from the gravity elsewhere, as the exhibition, running amidst the chaos of Miami Art Week, lets its acclaimed artists speak to the anxieties of contemporary life. And their messages (often direct) collide against and bolster one another in one of Miami‘s most beautiful spaces: the iconic Moore Building.

This is the fifth annual collaborative installation by Gagosian and Jeffrey Deitch in the landmark within the Miami Design District—and it’s their strongest to date. Sculptures beg to be challenged. Paintings adopt new meaning when looked at from different levels. The bright, four-story atrium never lets viewers get too far from an experience or its aftershocks. Thematically, the powerhouse gallerists tackle the increasingly troubling conditions in our everyday lives and how we all grapple with it all. But from an experiential standpoint, they’ve curated an exhibition of world-class art.

The Extreme Present is open to the public today through 8 December (10AM to 10PM on Wednesday, 10AM to 8PM Thursday to Saturday, and 10AM to 6PM on Sunday) at the Moore Building, 191 NE 40th Street, Miami.

Images by David Graver