“Winona” by Miloe (aka Bob Kabeya) first appeared on his Greenhouse EP last year, and has just been reimagined with Jamila Woods and Vagabon lending their distinct, sublime vocals to the track. The song, a shoegaze-tinged pop tune, remains mostly faithful to the original, but with a few more twinkling dream-pop elements, which—along with the three singers’ gorgeous harmonies and ad-libs—lend an ethereal quality.