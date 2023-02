“Nothing’s Wrong,” the latest single from Miss Grit (aka Margaret Sohn), is at once dreamy and haunting. The track opens with creeping guitar and laidback percussion, progressing into Sohn’s gentle vocals and shimmering instrumentation. It continues the artist’s inventive lyricism that, for their debut album Follow The Cyborg (out 24 February), depicts a non-human machine’s path to freedom with pertinent resonance.