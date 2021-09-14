Moses Sumney feat. Sam Gendel: Can’t Believe It

T-Pain’s “Can’t Believe It” gets a sultry, synth-heavy makeover thanks to Moses Sumney’s crooning vocals and Sam Gendel’s modulated instrumentals. The track—rife with alto auto-tunes, Gendel’s slippery sax sounds and a deep bass line—is the first from the singer’s new label and creative agency, Tuntum. Its music video (directed and choreographed by Sumney and produced by his label) reflects the textured and dreamy nature of the song, as the artist dances and drives along the Appalachian Mountains. Masterfully layered, Sumney’s cover, like everything he does, seduces.