New from NYC-based Mr Twin Sister, “Polvo” is named for the word “dust” in Spanish, the language that vocalist Andrea Estella sings the song in. She says in a statement, “‘Polvo’ is about how death fuels life, how we’re all connected, and how we must die in order to live.” Despite its somewhat morbid theme, the track is decidedly high-energy, pop-forward and danceable. It’s also the four-piece’s first new release since their 2018 album, Salt.