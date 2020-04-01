Nation of Language: September Again

A single from Brooklyn-based synth-pop band Nation of Language’s forthcoming debut album, Introduction, Presence, “September Again” carries an underlying melancholy that’s balanced by a singable chorus and plenty of sonic glam. “So you go back to church to reclaim the feeling / you say you don’t understand why / And you spend extra time standing naked in the mirror / When you wanna wear something nice / And it’s September again” sing-shouts frontman Ian Devaney, in a style reminiscent of ’80s new wave.