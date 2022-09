Singer, songwriter and producer Nick Hakim shares “Vertigo,” a song about the floating feeling of falling in love. Moody and atmospheric, with layered acoustic guitar and synths, the single captures the artist’s blended style of psychedelia, soul and folk. It’s the third track to be released from Hakim’s forthcoming album, COMETA (due 21 October), and is accompanied by an Asli Baykal-directed music video aptly shot in Vojin Kusic’s spinning house in Bosnia-Herzegovina.