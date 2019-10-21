Nikon’s Microscopic Photography Competition Winners

Formally titled the 2019 Small World Photomicrography Competition, Nikon’s Microscopic Photography Competition calls for entries as “a means to recognize and applaud the efforts of those involved with photography through the light microscope.” Thus, that means all of the images are shot under a microscope, using some variant of photomicrography. This year’s winning shot, by Teresa Zgoda and Teresa Kugler, depicts a turtle embryo in vibrant hues, courtesy of fluorescence and stereo microscopy. Some 20 other winning images (including a tiny portrait of a small white-hair spider, a pregnant planktonic crustacean and more) were chosen from 2,000+ submissions from 100 different countries. See more at The Atlantic.

