Nite Jewel: This Time

Nite Jewel (aka Ramona Gonzalez) makes a welcome return, four years after her last solo release, with the announcement of her upcoming record, No Sun. Out in August, the album features “This Time,” a slow-burning, delicate tune that the artist says is “a deconstructed ode to Prince.” Leaving plenty of quiet moments in the song, the LA-based singer-songwriter creates space for listeners to revel in the piece’s gentle magic. The album, her press release states, “questions and remodels the archetype of female pain.”