Number One Popstar (aka director, photographer and recording artist Kate Jean Hollowell) offers up a clever, comedic takedown of fitness expectations with her irreverent single, “I Hate Running.” Hollowell directs the official music video, where she stars as an aerobics guru and author who presents her book Work on Yourself, Loser! to an oddball group of color-coordinated attendees. Humor aside, the track itself is a danceable delight.