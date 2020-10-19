With contributions from artists and designers including Laci Jordan, Amanda Phingbodhipakkiya, Gillian Dreher and Carolyn Suzuki, NYC’s Vote Your Future campaign—curated by Amplified—comprises posters that encourage the public to flex their democratic privilege. The non-partisan initiative will place these prints (with messaging in English, Spanish and Mandarin) all over the city, specifically in neighborhoods that have historically lower voter turnout. Every poster incorporates a QR code which sends people to vote.org “where they can access key voter information across the city.” Free to download from Amplified, the designs are available to the public to print and display in their apartment windows, front yards, and places of business—or anywhere they see fit. Find out more at It’s Nice That.

Image courtesy of Laci Jordan / Amplified