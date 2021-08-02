Oberhofer: What Does It Mean To Me?

LA-based multi-instrumentalist Brad Oberhofer returns under the solo moniker Oberhofer for the first time since 2017’s Table 19. Since then, he has collaborated with various artists from Rostam to Moses Sumney and Katy Perry. Now, he’s released an R&B-tinged, psychedelic-leaning dream pop track, “What Does It Mean To Me?” The sweeping song, he says in a statement, is “a reminder that not much really matters. If something feels like it matters too much, you just have to ask yourself, ‘What does it really mean to me?’ That form of questioning has often enabled me to set my spirit free.”