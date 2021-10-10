Scroll down to see more content

Elujay feat. serpentwithfeet: Luvaroq

Groovy drums, sweet vocals and a touch of funk make up Elujay’s sanguine track, “Luvaroq.” Featuring serpentwithfeet’s crooning vocals, the song masterfully mixes elements and genres, transporting listeners to Elujay’s relaxing, West Coast world. The vintage-inspired music video, directed by Kokie Padilla and exquisitely colored by Jonny Thorpe, manifests the single’s instinctual, sway-worthy nature into scenes of car rides, chess games and frolicking beach days. Both visually and sonically, the song feels like a breath of fresh air.

Mitski: Working for the Knife

Singer-songwriter Mitski returns with the slow-burning single “Working for the Knife.” The song, Mitski says in a statement, is “about going from being a kid with a dream, to a grown-up with a job, and feeling that somewhere along the way you got left behind. It’s being confronted with a world that doesn’t seem to recognize your humanity, and seeing no way out of it.” The narrative music video, directed by Zia Anger, pairs the powerful track with intense choreography that takes centerstage after the song’s final notes.

Kylie Minogue + Years & Years: A Second to Midnight

A dazzling disco-infused collaboration, “A Second to Midnight” finds legendary pop singer Kylie Minogue teaming up with electro-pop recording artist Years & Years (aka Olly Alexander). Minogue and Alexander co-wrote the bop—and both star in its electrifying Sophie Muller-directed official music video, wherein the duo continue to swap places, wardrobes and roles.

Los Bitchos: Las Panteras

From London-based, all-women instrumental four-piece Los Bitchos comes “Las Panteras,” a rollicking retro-inspired number with a colorful, kitschy music video. The stylish synthesizer-driven, disco-funk track will appear on the band’s forthcoming debut LP Let The Festivities Begin!, produced by Franz Ferdinand’s Alex Kapranos and out on City Slang 4 February 2022.

Oberhofer feat. Shamir + Nick Valensi: SUNSHiiNE

From Oberhofer’s forthcoming LP, Smothered (out 12 November on Telefono Records) comes the charmingly entitled track “SUNSHiiNE.” For the layered, thoughtfully imagined and at times melodic release, Oberhofer (aka LA-based multi-instrumentalist Brad Oberhofer) collaborated with singer-songwriter Shamir (who contributes a beautiful spoken-word verse) and The Strokes’ guitarist Nick Valensi (whose adds a dizzying guitar solo).

Listen Up is published every Sunday and rounds up the new music we found throughout the week. Hear the year so far on our Spotify channel. Hero image courtesy of Los Bitchos