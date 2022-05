Calabar, Nigeria-born, London-based artist Obongjayar has just released his debut album, Some Nights I Dream of Doors, and from it comes “Wrong For It” featuring jazz musician Nubya Garcia. The track incorporates synth-pop, hip-hop, jazz, electronic and West African influences, creating a genre-defying amalgam. His layered vocals, whistles, horns, synths and soft percussion combine to create a laidback but vibrant energy.