With similar sensations to those evoked by a sun-soaked daydream, Odessa’s latest single “Live On” carries a message of empowerment. Through the California native’s lyrics and bright sonic palette, the song basks in opportunity and celebrates shedding limitation—altogether fueled by waking into each new moment. The track is the second from her forthcoming album All Things, out 15 November and produced by Jonathan Wilson, Wilco’s Pat Sansone, and Spoon’s Jim Eno.