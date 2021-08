With the enchanting, transportive track “Take in the View,” folk-pop recording artist Olivia Reid paints a lush and thoughtful sonic scene. Director Zach Youngberg channels the song’s emotional cadence into a beautiful video set among the splendors of nature; its artistry is harmonious with the Reid’s compelling production. The song will appear on the 22-year-old artist’s debut EP, Earth Water, which will release on 27 August.