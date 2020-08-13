Omar Apollo: Stayback

A funk-influenced tune by Indiana singer-songwriter Omar Apollo (aka Omar Apolonio Velasco), “Stayback” is, the young artist says, “the song that I’ve been wanting to make my entire career.” About longstanding unrequited love, “Stayback” features rubbery bass, warped effects and a minute-long guitar solo by Dreamboy Oscar. The Aiden Cullen-directed video furthers the storyline, casting Apollo as a lovestruck partygoer forced to part ways with his dream man when he sees his attention is drawn to somebody else.