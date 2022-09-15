Outdoor Apparel Brand Patagonia Restructures To Combat Climate Change

For years ethical apparel-maker Patagonia has donated one percent of its profits to environmental initiatives. Now the organization has restructured in advance of its 50th anniversary so that it can contribute roughly $100 million each year toward combatting climate change. The company was founded by Yvon Chouinard in 1973. He and his family, who worked together toward this restructuring for two years, have placed ownership of the innovative brand into a trust and formed a non-profit named the Holdfast Collective. Read more about this new model and what they hope to accomplish at Outside.

Image courtesy of Campbell Brewer