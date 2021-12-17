Pauli The PSM feat. Anne Chmelewsky: SAGITTARIUS

From recording artist and composer Pauli The PSM (aka Pauli Lovejoy) comes “SAGITTARIUS,” an ambient track that could easily be described as the soundtrack to a stellar day. The experimental composition features contributions from French composer Anne Chmelewsky. It will appear on Lovejoy’s forthcoming album, OFFAIR: The Power of your Subconscious Mind Vol 1: SPACE, out 7 January, which sees Lovejoy—who has long been the drummer for Sampha and Gorillaz, and has acted as a musical director for Harry Styles, FKA Twigs and Jamie xx—also collaborate with NASA astronauts Jean-François Clervoy and Ron Garan.