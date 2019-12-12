Phoebe Bridgers feat. Fiona Apple and Matt Berninger: 7 O’Clock News / Silent Night

With 100% of the profits from this recording donated to Planned Parenthood, Phoebe Bridgers’ collaborative cover of “7 O’Clock News / Silent Night” arrives with meaning and purpose. Fiona Apple harmonizes on the haunting track and The National’s Matt Berninger narrates the “7 O’Clock News” segment that runs throughout, referencing the 1966 Simon & Garfunkel classic but updating the news cycle with impactful recent events. Altogether, it’s bleak but beautiful.