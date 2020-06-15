Podcasts That Address Pride + Black Lives Matter

Writing for The New York Times, Phoebe Lett says protests—against systemic racism, police violence, discrimination and beyond—during the pandemic “may be perhaps the most genuine honoring of Pride, an annual commemoration of the 1969 Stonewall uprising, in which black and brown LGBTQ people were a driving force.” Through these protests, there’s plenty to learn—especially for those outside the community. As such, Lett rounded up five intersectional podcasts that address both Pride and the Black Lives Matter movement. Her list includes WNYC’s defunct Nancy, an in-depth series reported from the queer perspective; an audio-drama called Caravan that likens itself to the queer version of Buffy or Charmed; and others. Read more at The New York Times.

