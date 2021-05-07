Polo & Pan: Ani Kuni

Another playful addition to the portfolio of Parisian electro-pop duo Polo & Pan, the track “Ani Kuni” is a tribute to their favorite lullaby, which is a traditional Native American hymn from the Arapaho tribes. Though, their rendition escalates to dance-floor-ready levels. Accompanying the track, a colorful animated music video—with artistic direction by regular collaborators Noemi Ferst and Benjamin Moreau, and created by Werlen Meyer studio—channels the song’s buoyancy and optimism.