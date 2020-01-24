PREP: Love Breaks Down

A blend of pop, yacht, disco and funk, PREP’s “Love Breaks Down” is an infectious arrangement of synths and computer claps. It’s altogether enjoyable and easy to dance along to, especially when the bass and electric organ kick in toward the end of the track. “It came to life after we decided to write a party track—something that would work well in our live show and would be more dance-floor based,” drummer Guillaume Jambel says of the release. With that in mind, PREP begins their US tour next month.