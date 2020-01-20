Radiohead Public Library’s Huge Online Archive

Opened today, the Radiohead Public Library is a huge online archive of the beloved British band’s albums, music videos, live concert footage, television clips, merch, artwork and more. Members can even create (and print out) their membership cards. The Twitter announcement reads, “Radiohead.com has always been infuriatingly uninformative and unpredictable. We have now, predictably, made it incredibly informative.” Every day this week, a band member will take users on a curated (albeit personal) tour through some of their favorite pieces of ephemera. Today, bassist Colin Greenwood shows viewers various videos, one being a performance in Ireland, which he captions: “Dublin 2000. It was in tents. I think I bounced on top of it during the day. A big blue bouncy castle. Think I broke some working at height rules.” See more at the new Radiohead.com.

