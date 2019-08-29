Randy Hage’s Miniature NYC Facades

Randy Hage’s NYC storefront project began by documenting them—he took 450+ photos over 14 years across the city. The majority of these shops (unsurprisingly) have been torn down. But from his images, Hage painstakingly reproduces each on to scale. While some are well-known (like CBGB’s or the still-standing Katz’s Deli), many have long been forgotten and lost to gentrification. Hage’s incredibly detailed work keeps the mom and pop stores of yesteryear alive, and serve as a reminder of the city’s rampant development that “displaces the storeowners and residents of these communities.” See more at Booooooom.

Via booooooom.com Posted on