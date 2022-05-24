Ravyn Lenae feat. Smino: 3D

Chicago-based singer-songwriter Ravyn Lenae teams up with frequent collaborators—rapper Smino and producer Monte Booker—for “3D,” a track from her debut album, Hypnos. The hazy, languid tune is slinky and pleasantly slow-moving. Of the album (which also features Fousheé, Mereba and Steve Lacy), the artist says, “When you listen to the music, I hope you have a better understanding of me and even catch a better understanding of yourself… As artists, we make music as a pathway to help other people understand certain aspects of their lives. I’ve gone through the tunnels and seen the light on the other side. I’m finding my way. I’m clearer on who I am and my power through music and lyricism. I’m pouring more into me, friendships, family, and music. Through all of that, I’m fulfilled.”