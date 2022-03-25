Residencia PATRÓN Invites Guests To Celebrate Mexican Craft Culture

Curated by Fabiola Zamora and Danaé Salazar, founders of the Mexico City-based independent fashion magazine Revista 192, Residencia PATRÓN is a two-day immersive pop-up in NYC that celebrates the convergence of Mexican craft culture and modern luxury. Within the enchanting ticketed event, five installations—from the likes of ceramics designer Perla Valtierra to handcrafted accessory brand Aurelia’s founders, Andrea, Paula and Magdalena de la Torre Suárez—epitomize artisanal elegance today. All of this comes paired with signature PATRÓN cocktails. Read more about the event and the talent involved on PATRÓN’s site now, where anyone interested can sign up for the waitlist to attend.

Image courtesy of PATRÓN