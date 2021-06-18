Rodrigo Amarante: I Can’t Wait

From Brazilian recording artist Rodrigo Amarante’s forthcoming album, Drama (out 16 July on Polyvinyl), “I Can’t Wait”—a track both gentle and urgent—beguiles with harpsichord woven into guitar, synth and percussion. The accompanying music video commences with the chirping of birds and a jangling wind chime that wake Amarante from a dream and project him into intimate moments of lovelorn reflection. It’s a beautiful character study with a particularly cinematic repose.