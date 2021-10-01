Gustaf: Cruel

A comedic flair underscores “Cruel,” the catchy new single from Brooklyn-based art-punk act Gustaf’s debut album, Audio Drag for Ego Slobs, out today on Royal Mountain Records. The delightfully absurd, Nemo Allen-directed official music video—complete with slapstick fights, role playing, trust falls and plenty of advice on how to succeed—makes the entire experience even more enjoyable. “When I started working out the lyrics for ‘Cruel,’ I liked the idea of someone getting mad at the sunlight for shining through their window,” vocalist Lydia Gammill explains in a statement. “Ultimately ‘Cruel’ became a ‘love’ song—or as it goes with a lot of Gustaf songs, an anti-love song.”