Shabazz Palaces (Ishmael Butler aka Palaceer Lazaro and Tendai “Baba” Maraire) return with their first new music in three years, and it’s as psychedelic and experimental as fans have come to expect from the alternative hip-hop duo. From The Don of Diamond Dreams comes “Fast Learner,” a galumphing, steamy, ’80s-influenced tune that features vocals from Purple Tape Nate. The album also features cameos by Darrius Willrich, Carlos Niño, Carlos Overall, and others.