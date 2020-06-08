Shoga Films’ “Queer Harlem Renaissance: A Prospectus” Documentary

Drawing attention to several influential queer figures of the Harlem Renaissance—including Bessie Smith, James Baldwin, Countee Cullen and Ma Rainey—non-profit production company Shoga Films’ short documentary, Queer Harlem Renaissance: A Prospectus, highlights the importance of the Black LGBTQ+ community at the time. The explosive artistic, cultural and intellectual movement led to the emergence of numerous Black voices that would define the early 20th century. While that’s known, many do not know about the extent of the queer contributors within. Watch the 15-minute documentary, narrated by Daveed Diggs, on YouTube to learn more and explore all of Shoga Films’ other Black, queer videos and documentaries on their site.

