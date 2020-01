Sultry and smooth, Skip Marley and H.E.R.’s collaborative single, “Slow Down,” combines reggae and R&B influences to underscore a true duet, with each artist shining. H.E.R. (aka Gabriella Wilson) lends her award-winning vocals, while Marley (the grandson of Bob Marley) offers charisma and flirtatiousness—with the latter emphasized by the accompanying video.