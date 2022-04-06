Sun’s Signature: Golden Air

The first new original release by Cocteau Twins’ Elizabeth Fraser in 13 years, “Golden Air” finds the ethereal singer-songwriter and musician working under the moniker Sun’s Signature with (life and musical) partner Damon Reece, an esteemed percussionist who’s worked with Massive Attack, Spiritualized and Echo and the Bunnymen. A profound beauty courses through the single, which debuts within an official visualizer of mesmerizing natural phenomena. The diaphanous track will appear on the duo’s forthcoming five-song physical release, out 18 June (Record Store Day) via Partisan Records; a digital release will follow in July.