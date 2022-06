Celebrating the fifth anniversary of her critically acclaimed album Ctrl, SZA released a deluxe edition of the LP which features seven unreleased songs, including the long-awaited “2AM.” The soulful track, which gained popularity on the internet since 2016, flips PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake’s “Come and See Me” to a woman’s perspective. Infusing her own raw, poetic vocals and distinct style, SZA artist makes the slow-burning track uniquely hers.